3 Reasons the Browns Will Upset the Bengals in Week 1
The Browns can put the entire AFC North on alert in Week 1.
2. Nick Chubb is Going to Feast
Cleveland's rushing attack needed no upgrades this offseason. The o-line ranked No. 8 in run blocking and the offense ranked No. 3 in rushing according to PFF's 2022 rankings (after both ranking top-five in 2021 as well).
Nick Chubb is arguably the best pure runner in the NFL, and when you pair him with an elite o-line there's nobody more dangerous on the ground.
Now Chubb gets to start off the season against a Bengals defense that PFF hasn't graded any better than bottom-12 against the run since 2018.
Chubb has tallied 8 touchdowns and gone over 100 yards in three of his last five games against Cincinnati, and he’s averaged at least 6.0 yards per carry in two of those last four matchups.
This is also likely an upgraded passing attack from what surrounded Chubb over the last couple of seasons. Having that threat keeping defenses honest could serve to open up even more running room for our RB1.
The only thing that would really threaten to hold back his production is if the game gets out of hand and the Browns are forced to take a more pass-heavy approach, but with the pass rush keeping the Cincy offense in check, their D will be in for a full four-quarter dose of Chubb.
Chubb may well kick off the season as the NFL's leading rusher in Week 1, and even if he doesn't he'll have been at the center of why Cleveland starts off 1-0.