3 Reasons the Browns Will Upset the Bengals in Week 1
The Browns can put the entire AFC North on alert in Week 1.
3. Deshaun Watson Has Enough Weapons
Going back to that improved passing game that I alluded to above, it may not be at the core of an upset, but it will firmly be at least "enough," which is better than Browns fans have been able to say most years.
I think Deshaun Watson turns it around this year and plays at a Pro Bowl level, but that's more of a gut-feeling hunch. I'm not going to simply rely on that being true before we see it happen. But even if Watson does play at a mediocre level, Cleveland has finally surrounded its quarterback with enough talent that even mediocre play can do the trick.
Even when Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry were supposed to carry the passing game, there was no depth. And two weapons just doesn't cut it in the modern NFL.
But now we have three legitimate threats at wide receiver with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones on the outside and Elijah Moore looking great in the slot. David Njoku also seems to finally be coming into his own and living up to the potential he's flashed for years.
The Bengals can't stop Chubb unless they totally sell out against the run to do it. And if they do, this passing game is finally enough to punish them through the air.
