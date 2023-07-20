3 Reasons the Browns Will Win the AFC North in 2023
Shoring up the pass rush around Myles Garrett is only one reason the Browns are the best bet to win the AFC North in 2023.
Pass Rush Improvements
Myles Garrett is an absolute monster. That much is obvious. But even Super Heroes work in teams these days.
Garrett was the most double-teamed edge rusher in the NFL last season, and he still ranked No. 3 in the NFL in pass-rush win rate. The Browns' lack of pass rush presence elsewhere let offenses completely key in on Garrett, and he still wreaked havoc to the tune of his second straight 16-sack season.
But now he'll have the chance to make the leap and could legitimately become a 20-sack guy.
The additions of Dalvin Tomlinson on the inside plus Ogbo Okoronkwo (5.0 sacks, 11 QB hits in 2022) and especially Za'Darius Smith (10.0, 24 QB hits) mean teams will have to balance out their pass protections a little more.
We've all seen how quickly an opposing offense falls apart when trying to use a single blocker on Garrett, and that's about to happen a whole lot more often in 2023.
If you want to bet on the Browns to win the AFC North, DraftKings Sportsbook is the place to do it. Most sportsbook's new user bonuses don't pay out until your bet settles, but DraftKings' pays out instantly. So if you register through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below, make your deposit and bet at least $5 on the Browns to win the AFC North you will instantly receive $150 in bonus credits. Sign up now to start building your bankroll before the NFL season gets here!