3 Reasons the Browns Will Win the AFC North in 2023
Shoring up the pass rush around Myles Garrett is only one reason the Browns are the best bet to win the AFC North in 2023.
Secondary Improvements
A real issue this defense had last year is what happened when Garrett wasn't in the face of the opposing quarterback. Yes, we should be getting way more pressure in 2023, but you can't count on getting to the QB on every single drop back.
That's why the Browns rounded out the rest of their defense too.
Adding Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod, Anthony Walker and Mike Ford helped earn the Browns' offseason an "A" grade from ProFootballFocus.
Thornhill and McLeod are both solid NFL starters in the secondary, and even though only one will start alongside Grant Delpit, having the flexibility and depth is incredibly valuable.
This defense will fire on all cylinders, and if Watson and the offense can keep up then the sky is the limit for Cleveland in 2023.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER