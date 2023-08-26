3 Reasons to Keep Watching Guardians Games Down the Stretch
Even though times are getting tough, there are still reasons to keep following the Guardians.
2. Meaningless Baseball is Fun
Every baseball fan, regardless of who they cheer for, wants to experience a World Series victory in their lifetime.
Unfortunately, Guardians fans likely have to wait a little bit longer for their club's 75-year drought to come to an end. It's even more soul-crushing when you consider how they went from AL Central champs last year to being on the outside looking in this year.
While nothing compares to the chance to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy, Cleveland has an opportunity to do something else that's fun down the stretch: playing spoiler.
The Guardians' remaining schedule sees them playing teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays, who are all competing for AL Wild Card spots. Even messing up one of those club's postseason plans would bring a smile to the Cleveland faithful.
Expectations are so low that the final results don't matter down the stretch. Instead of stressing themselves across nine innings nearly every day, Guardians fans can instead celebrate the small victories while laughing at the unfortunate losses. Heck, blowout losses can even be turned into drinking games between friends.
Besides, at its core, baseball is just a game. And what's the most important aspect of games? Having fun. Sometimes championship aspirations make us forget that.