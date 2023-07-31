3 Remaining Free Agents the Cavaliers Need to Target
It's not a strong free agent market, but these guys could make the impact the Cavs need for a deep playoff run this season.
3. Frank Ntilikina
I know the Cavs added Ty Jerome this offseason, but I'm not entirely sold on Jerome's ability to provide depth at the point and would really like Cleveland to add one more piece there. Of course, there aren't many options available, but Frank Ntilikina makes for an intriguing one that should come on a very cheap contract.
The Mavericks were using him as a shooting guard for the most part over the last two seasons, but he was doing his best work there with the ball in his hands. The 2021-22 season saw him post a usage rate of 17.4% while limiting his turnover rate to 11.7%. Turnovers have often been a problem for Frankie Smokes, but that was a very encouraging sign. It's probably no coincidence that his play fell off a bit last season when the Mavs froze him out of the offense more, dropping his usage rate to a career-low 13.1%.
With this roster spot not being an especially vital one, I'd much rather see it used on a high-upside player like Ntilikina who can genuinely contribute if things shake out well than on someone with a lower ceiling.
Cleveland has more than enough potential to make a nice playoff run in the East, but it will take a couple of home runs to turn that into a championship run.
