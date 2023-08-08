3 Free Agent Running Backs Browns Must Target Following Jerome Ford injury
In the wake of Jerome Ford's injury on Monday, here are 3 free agent running backs that could possibly replace him.
By Tyler Maher
3. J.D. McKissic
If the Browns are simply looking for a third-down back to team up with Chubb, they could do a lot worse than McKissic.
McKissic has excelled in that role for various teams over the years, most recently with the Commanders. During his three-year run with them, he averaged 50 catches and 386.3 receiving yards per season (7.7 yards per catch) with a 73.9% catch rate.
He can also run a bit, too (4.4 yards per carry), bringing some added flexibility to the offense.
McKissic is going to turn 30 later this month, so you'd get a guy who's fighting to stay in the league. He also understands his role at this point and does it well, so there shouldn't be any friction between him and Chubb.
He may not be a splashy name, but you more or less know what you're getting from McKissic at this stage of his career.
