3 Small-School Prospects the Browns Should Draft
The Cleveland Browns haven't drafted any small school players during the Kevin Stefanski era, but that could change this year. Here are three prospects that Cleveland should consider drafting.
By Jovan Alford
2. Owen Glascoe, Long Island
Cleveland could use another tight end to pair with David Njoku and Jordan Akin. The Browns didn’t re-sign Harrison Bryant, who signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Glascoe could be a perfect replacement for Bryant as he’s a tremendous athlete, who’s also a solid route runner and can be utilized as a weapon in the red zone.
The former Long Island standout is still a work in progress with his blocking, but he has a lot of offensive upside that could get him drafted on Day 3.
The two-time first-team All-Northeast Conference also played some wildcat quarterback at LIU and has fantastic run-after-the-catch ability as a receiver.
A do-it-all athlete like Glascoe could take the Browns’ offense to the next level. Last season with the Sharks, Glascoe recorded 26 receptions for 293 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 186 rushing yards, six touchdowns on the ground, and two passing touchdowns.