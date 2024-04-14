3 Small-School Prospects the Browns Should Draft
The Cleveland Browns haven't drafted any small school players during the Kevin Stefanski era, but that could change this year. Here are three prospects that Cleveland should consider drafting.
By Jovan Alford
3. Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
Hunt is a defensive standout from Houston Christian, who is starting to see his stock rise as we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 252-pound EDGE rusher began his collegiate career as a safety at Cornell and hasn’t had any issues moving to the defensive line. The Browns have depth on their defensive line, but they need an injection of youth as three out of their projected starters are 30 or older.
If the Browns were to draft Hunt, he could become the replacement for 31-year-old Za’Darius Smith, who signed a two-year, $23 million contract in free agency.
The 2023 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year has good athleticism and the upside that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz could take to another level.
This past season with the Huskies, Hunt posted 46 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception. However, Hunt’s 2022 season was better than 2023 as he had 87 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.
The former Houston Christian standout is projected to be taken on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, which is perfect for the Browns, who have four picks between Rounds 5-7.
