3 Star Wide Receivers the Browns Can Trade For
The Browns should trade for one of these three star wideouts to give their WR room a boost.
The Cleveland Browns have experienced mixed results to begin the 2023 NFL campaign, heading into their Week 5 bye week with a 2-2 record. Although there are a few reasons why the Browns could have a better record, a lack of production from the wide receiver room is one of the most glaring issues.
Outside of Amari Cooper, Cleveland's WR group has been largely invisible. Not only do the Browns only have one wideout averaging more than 40 receiving yards per game, but they haven't even received a touchdown from the position outside of Cooper's Week 3 TD.
Although our current receiver situation isn't exactly ideal, we're fortunate that a handful of talented wideouts are available for a trade.
Here are three star WRs the Browns can trade for to help improve their aerial attack.
3 Browns Trade Targets: Star Wide Receivers
1. Mike Evans — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' name was involved in trade rumors as soon as the offseason began. After all, Tom Brady's retirement had many thinking the Buccaneers were heading toward a rebuild and would attempt to sell off valuable pieces for draft capital.
However, a trade didn't happen and Evans was left on Tampa Bay's roster to begin the 2023 season. While it looked like the Bucs were content to hold onto him, you can never say never in the world of sports and they'd be wise to move him now rather than lose him as a free agent in the winter.
If there's a chance that Evans is still available, general manager Andrew Berry must pounce on the opportunity.
After all, the 30-year-old has been one of the best playmakers over the last decade. Since debuting in 2014, Evans ranks eighth among all WRs when it comes to receptions (703), second in receiving yards (10,762), second in yards per reception (15.3), and second in receiving touchdowns (84).
He's also on pace to record 1,433 receiving yards this season, which would extend his record for most consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns to begin a career (currently at 9).
Adding Evans to our WR would instantly turn things around. Teams would struggle to gameplan for both him and Cooper, opening up the door for both men to create big plays. Besides, we already saw the results Deshaun Watson produced with DeAndre Hopkins in Houston and I feel like he could have similar success with a reliable target like Evans.