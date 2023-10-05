3 Star Wide Receivers the Browns Can Trade For
The Browns should trade for one of these three star wideouts to give their WR room a boost.
3. Davante Adams — Las Vegas Raiders
Cooper is currently our WR1, but that would immediately change if the Browns find a way to acquire Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams found himself in trade rumors the second he made it clear that he isn't happy with the Raiders' lack of results. He joined Las Vegas last year in hopes of winning a Super Bowl, only for the Raiders to go 6-11 in 2022 before getting off to a 1-3 start this season.
If Adams does force the 'Siver and Black' to trade him, Berry should be the first GM to pick up his phone.
The 30-year-old weapon is as dangerous as they coming, recording over 10,000 receiving yards with 90 TDs since 2014. He's been named first-team All-Pro in each of the three previous seasons and is on pace to do it for a fourth straight campaign. He's up to 33 catches for 397 yards and three TDs through four outings, putting him on pace for a 141-1,688-13 stat line over 17 games.
Adams also has a history of finding success against our division. He has 74 catches for 967 yards and nine TDs in 10 career games against the AFC North, so it's easy to salivate the thought at what he could do to our rivals six times per year.
With four seasons remaining on his contract (including 2023), Adams is someone who can bring the Browns' WR room to elite levels for years to come.
