3 Studs (and 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 3 Thrashing of Titans
Stud: Amari Cooper
Speaking of Cooper, what a day he had despite getting screwed by the refs.
The Pro Bowl wideout found holes in Tennessee's secondary all day long, turning his 7 receptions into 116 yards -- an average of an impressive 16.6 yards per catch. And that's without the extra possible 40 yards he could've had on that controversial out-of-bounds call.
Thankfully, Cooper created another scoring opportunity for himself in the third quarter. He somehow got behind three Titans defenders, and Deshaun Watson found him for an incredibly easy 43-yard touchdown.
Not only did Cooper make big plays that showed up in the box score, but several that didn't as well. He drew a pair of crucial penalties on Tennessee's Sean Murphy-Bunting during the game, including one on fourth down, and the Browns went on to find the end zone on both drives.
Cooper's ability to frustrate Murphy-Bunting, and really the Titans' entire secondary, was key to a bounce-back win in Week 3.