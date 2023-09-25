3 Studs (and 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 3 Thrashing of Titans
Stud: Dustin Hopkins
Cleveland's offense started a bit sluggish (again) on Sunday, and Kevin Stefanski unfortunately had to rely on his kicker to generate points (again). Thankfully, Dustin Hopkins stepped up.
The Browns looked like they'd get an opening-drive touchdown with how they moved the ball after kickoff. However, the offense stalled out on Tennessee's 30-yard line, which required Hopkins to bail them out. He knocked in the 48-yarder to give the team an early 3-0 lead.
Then Hopkins was called upon when things came to a halt in the second quarter after Cooper's controversial play. On the heels of missing a potential huge touchdown play, it's safe to say momentum could've gone against Cleveland if they didn't come up with any points. Hopkins made the most of the situation, though, banging in a 52-yard attempt to keep spirits high.
The Browns didn't even need the second field goal to send the Titans packing, but it was the exact kind of play that could've helped Tennessee get back into things if he missed. If this game was much closer, we might be looking back on Hopkins salvaging the drive as a pivotal moment.
