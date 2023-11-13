3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 10 Win Over Ravens
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a huge comeback win and these players stood out as studs and duds in the Week 10 victory.
By Randy Gurzi
Dud: Denzel Ward, Cornerback
Cleveland's defense stopped the Ravens on third-and-10 when Juan Thornhill tackled Gus Edwards for no gain on a short pass from Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, Baltimore was given a fresh set of downs on the play thanks to a penalty from Denzel Ward. It wasn't much contact, but Ward did grab Odell Beckham, Jr. which resulted in five yards and a first.
The Ravens then continued to push it down the field as Zay Flowers gained 14 yards on the next play and Keaton Mitchell went for 32 yards on a reception as well. That drive was capped off with a 37-yard field goal to make it 17-3, but the Browns could have been in much better shape had Ward not been flagged.
Ward was hurt before the first quarter ended as it was reported that he was in the locker room being evaluated for a head injury. Head injuries are always serious, but for someone such as Ward, they're even more worrisome. The 26-year-old has missed time in each of his first five seasons, and oftentimes concussions are what have sidelined him.
That was an unfitting end for him in this game but to be clear, that's not what landed him on the dud list. Instead, it was simply his penalty that gave the Ravens the opportunity to extend their lead. And then he never had a chance to make up for it — which is what Greg Newsome did when he got a pick-six late in the game after being hit with a penalty near the goal line.