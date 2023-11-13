3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 10 Win Over Ravens
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a huge comeback win and these players stood out as studs and duds in the Week 10 victory.
By Randy Gurzi
Stud: Jerome Ford, Running Back
Heading into the game, Jerome Ford was facing some criticism. Overall, his numbers were solid as he had 425 yards on 107 attempts. That's an average of 4.0 yards per attempt, but without a couple of 69-yard rushes his average would be under three yards. In Week 9, that was also the case as he had 44 yards on 20 attempts in the Browns' win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Facing a top-10 rushing defense, Ford found a way to come through. The second-year back had arguably his best game of the year. Ford led a rushing attack that had 178 yards, which helped Cleveland dominate time of possession in the second half. While he didn't score a touchdown, Ford still finished with 107 yards on 17 carries.
His long on the day was 17 yards, but it wasn't a 'feast or famine' game as we've seen from him in the past. Instead, he was moving the sticks with some tough yardage. He even had a third-and-one conversion from the Browns' 29 followed by a third-and-two from their own 39 during the final drive of the game.
Ford is on pace for over 1,000 yards on the ground as he continues to make the front office glad they rolled the dice on him this offseason. They felt he could be a good backup to Nick Chubb and after this game, they have to feel justified.