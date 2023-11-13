3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 10 Win Over Ravens
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a huge comeback win and these players stood out as studs and duds in the Week 10 victory.
By Randy Gurzi
Stud: David Njoku, Tight End
When all was said and done, David Njoku didn't have the best stat line in Week 10. He finished with 6 receptions -- which was tied with Amari Cooper for the most on Cleveland -- but he had only 58 yards compared to Cooper's 98. He didn't even score a touchdown the way Kareem Hunt or Elijah Moore did. He also had a costly drop inside the 10 that forced the Browns to kick a field goal rather than go for a touchdown.
Having said all of that, Cleveland wouldn't have won this game without Njoku. He was a huge part of the offensive gameplan and had a major hand in several of the team's scoring drives. The first big one came when the Browns were trailing 24-9 after Odell Beckham, Jr. scored a touchdown to extend the lead. Njoku converted a third-and-11 on the ensuing drive, even carrying a defender with him across the sticks.
That kept their drive alive and ended with Hunt running in a powerful touchdown. They pulled within seven here thanks to Watson running in a two-point conversion. Again, Baltimore extended its lead and again, Njoku responded. He was on the receiving end of another short pass that he turned into a 23-yard gain while dragging players again. Moore scored a touchdown not long after and it was a one-point game.
He added 11 more yards on the game-winning drive, which was another huge play. This time, Cleveland was facing a first-and-15 due to Hudson's false start. That made its second-down play more manageable and helped secure this crucial win.
Think the Browns can earn another crucial win this week against the Steelers?? Make sure to back them at FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can snag $150 in bonus bets at FD if they sign up through the link below and their first $5 moneyline wager wins. That's one amazing value, but it won't be around long, so act now!