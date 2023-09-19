3 Studs & 2 Duds From the Browns' Monday Night Football Loss Against the Steelers
Dud: Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson's poor play makes the Chubb injury sting that much more.
This does not look like an offense that can function without a dangerous rushing attack, and Watson's play has been a big part of that.
Obviously things were pretty rough right from the jump, as Watson threw a pick-six on the first play of the game.
That was just the first of three turnovers for Watson in the game, also losing a fumble on a run and getting strip-sacked for another defensive touchdown.
Watson's overall stat line left a lot to be desired, going just 22/40 for 235 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception, and a big part of the limited success he did have was carried by a couple of incredible catches and perfect routes by Amari Cooper.
Watson even risked ejection by pulling one of the biggest no-nos in the rulebook. Letting your temper get the best of you like that is unacceptable. The franchise quarterback should be able to keep his cool and not risk making things even worse for his team.
Total dud behavior, even if he hadn't already had a bad game to go with it.