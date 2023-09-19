3 Studs & 2 Duds From the Browns' Monday Night Football Loss Against the Steelers
Stud: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
It was clear on Monday night why Jim Schwartz describes Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as a "lightning bolt." He was absolutely flying around the field on every play.
Every time a play ended, if Owusu-Koramoah wasn't in the pile of bodies that was making the tackle, you could be pretty sure you'd see 6 right in the fray anyway.
That explosiveness was on display when he was flowing sideline-to-sideline in pursuit or in pass coverage, and also on display vertically when he was breaking into the backfield right off the snap on run plays.
This put the Steelers running backs in some very tough spots, feeling heat as soon as the took the handoff, and led to some great plays that include a big TFL that helped for a 3-and-out with the game close in the first quarter.
But it wasn't just flying around the field that made him a stud. He also played solid fundamental footballl and didn't get overagressive in pursuit to miss his run fits. His TFL on the reverse to Calvin Austin ended up looking like an easy play for the linebacker, since he put himself in such a perfect position to make the play in the first place.
JOK is quickly becoming one of the Browns' most valuable defenders.