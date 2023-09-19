3 Studs & 2 Duds From the Browns' Monday Night Football Loss Against the Steelers
Stud: Jerome Ford
There aren't many players in the NFL whose injuries would leave bigger shoes to fill than Nick Chubb. Not only is he arguably the best running back in the NFL, but he's one of the most unique.
His ability to break off explosive big plays while also handling an old-school high-volume workload and getting better as the game goes on is something you just don't see.
But when Chubb went down, especially with Watson struggling, Ford had to take things over, and he was up to the task immediately.
Ford caught a touchdown pass on the first play after Chubb's injury, then immediately followed that with a two-point conversion.
He went on to combine consistent, tough running with explosive home-run hitting upside (notably a 70-yard touchdown run) in a way that looked very reminiscent of Chubb.
A final stat line for 15 carries for 105 yards plus 3 receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown is nothing to scoff at.
Ford doesn't have a hope of actually replacing Chubb in a one-for-one kind of way, but more studly performances like this are exactly what Cleveland needs to continue posing a threat on offense with Chubb out of the picture.
