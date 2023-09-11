3 Tackles the Browns Must Target Following Devastating Jack Conklin Injury Update
Whether it's a free agent or a trade, the Browns need to replace Jack Conklin with someone other than Dawand Jones.
3. Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints
Another guy who would carry a big cap hit (and require some trade capital to land) that would replace Conklin without forcing this line to take a step back is Ryan Ramczyk. He may not be playing at the All-Pro level we saw early in his career, but he's still an elite right tackle.
Ramczyk ranked No. 7 in PFF grade among all right tackles last year, and he's actually ranked ahead of Conklin in two of the last three seasons.
Ramczyk did miss some time in 2021, but he still played 10 games, and that was the only time in his six-year career that he’s made fewer than 15 starts. So again, durability is not a serious issue to worry about here.
He’d be even more expensive than Moton down the line (carries a $19 million cap hit in 2026), but that also leaves some room for restructuring his contract in the offseason.
This is another deal that would require the Browns to be comfortable moving either their new acquisition or Conklin over to left tackle in 2024, but considering that means adding an elite player to the lineup, that's a gamble the franchise should be willing to make.
