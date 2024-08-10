3 Teams Who Could Still Sign Kareem Hunt in Free Agency
By Jovan Alford
2. Baltimore Ravens
The idea of Baltimoe being on this list might be shocking to some, as they signed Derrick Henry in free agency. However, the depth behind Henry isn’t anything to write home about, which could put the Ravens in an interesting position before the regular season begins.
Justice Hill is likely the Ravens’ RB2, but he’s not someone you can depend on throughout the season. Baltimore hoped for second-year running back Keaton Mitchell to step into the RB2 role but he’s on the PUP list after suffering a knee injury late last season.
Henry will shoulder most of the workload for the Ravens, but leaning on Hill to fill in the rest with at least 10 is likely unrealistic. Last season, Hill only had three games with double-digit carries, which works when you have Gus Edwards.
And the same thing could work with Henry this season, but scoring three rushing touchdowns again won’t cut it.
The Ravens are the perfect team to swoop in and sign Hunt after the preseason finishes, as he’s an experienced vet who can fill whatever role you need.