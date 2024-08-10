3 Teams Who Could Still Sign Kareem Hunt in Free Agency
By Jovan Alford
3. Dallas Cowboys
Lastly, it’s only right that we have the Dallas Cowboys on this list for Hunt. The Cowboys refused to address the running back spot after Tony Pollard left in free agency to join the Tennessee Titans.
There were multiple quality running backs on the open market such as Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones, etc. However, Dallas decided to bring back Ezekiel Elliott and sign Royce Freeman.
Elliott and Freeman are solid additions to a Cowboys running back room featuring Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Malik Davis. But Freeman and Vaughn have been banged up in training camp.
If any of those running backs were to miss time with injury, the Cowboys’ offense would be in big trouble. Dallas can get by with their passing game, but to make a deep playoff run, their running game has to be perfect.
Elliott isn’t an RB1 anymore but an adequate RB2 at this point in his career. If you pair Elliott with Hunt, who can be used inside the red zone and as a pass catcher, it gives the Cowboys offense more versatility.
