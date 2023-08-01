3 Things Guardians Fans Need to Know About New Prospect Kyle Manzardo
Who is the Cleveland Guardians' newest prospect, and should fans be excited about him?
The number of rumors swirling meant it wasn't a big surprise for Cleveland fans when the Guardians traded Aaron Civale, but it was still pretty jarring to see made official.
And for most fans, when the intitial thought of "oh wow we really did move Civale" sunk in, the immediate follow-up was "who in the world is Kyle Manzardo?"
So I thought I'd help you out with a few key things you need to know about the Guardians newest prospect.
Things to Know About Kyle Manzardo
1. Manzardo is Already One of the Guardians' Top-Ranked Prospects
Kyle Manzardo was the No, 4 ranked prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. And while the Rays aren't exactly loaded with a ton of top-tier prospects, that's still not a ranking to scoff att.
Manzardo also checks in at No, 37 on MLB.com's top 100 prospects. There are only two Guardians (George Valera at No. 28 and Gavin Williams at No. 10) ranked ahead of Manzardo.
It's not just a recent surge of hype for Manzardo, as he was already sitting at No., 4 in the Rays' organization at the end of last season as well. He's established himself as a name to watch for a while now, and his development is coming along nicely.