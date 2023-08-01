Factory Of Sadness
3 Things Guardians Fans Need to Know About New Prospect Kyle Manzardo

Who is the Cleveland Guardians' newest prospect, and should fans be excited about him?

By Jason Schandl

What Guardians fans need to know about their newest prospect, former Tampa Bay Ray Kyle Manzardo.
What Guardians fans need to know about their newest prospect, former Tampa Bay Ray Kyle Manzardo.
2. Manzardo Can Swing a Bat

Manzardo burst onto the scene when he absolutely dominated at the dish in High-A to start the 2022 season. Then 21-turning-22-years-old, Manzardo slashed .329/.436/.636, racking up 17 home runs, 54 runs and 55 RBI across 63 games. His walk rate (16.4%) also basically matched his strikeout rate (16.7%).

Things didn’t fall off too much when he moved up to Double-A either, slashing .323/.402/.576 across 30 games. Not too shabby for a 22-year-old.

As you'd expect, he's having a harder time with Triple-A pitching but it’s not like he’s been any kind of a slouch, either. Hitting for a triple-slash of .238/.342/.442 with 11 homers, 33 runs and 38 RBI across 73 games still shows plenty of promise, especially with his walk rate remaining strong at 13.4%.

That low average and his 20.8% strikeout rate suggest that we're probably looking at 2024 before he finds his way into the Guardians lineup (and maybe 2025 by the time we see a true breakout, but there's more than enough encouraging signs to point to him becoming a legit offensive contributor in Cleveland.

