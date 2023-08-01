3 Things Guardians Fans Need to Know About New Prospect Kyle Manzardo
Who is the Cleveland Guardians' newest prospect, and should fans be excited about him?
3. Manzardo Bucked the Trend at Washington State
Manzardo came into the MLB as a pretty polished prospect after playing three years of college ball at Washington State, even though Washington State isn't usually a place you'd expect to generate much MLB talent.
Manzardo was named a first-team All-American as a Junior in 2021, which was the first time the Cougars had one of those since 1990. His No. 63 overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft also made him the highest drafted Cougar of his lifetime, with the last Washington State player to be drafted higher was Scott Hatteberg back in 1991 (No. 43 overall).
Cougars haven't had much success at the MLB level as of late. Only two Cougars have made an All-Star team in this century — Aaron Sele in 2000 and John Olerud in 2001.
