3 Trade Targets the Browns Must Avoid at the Deadline
If Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn't want to waste his time, he must avoid targeting these three players at the NFL trade deadline
2. Jerry Jeudy
With Amari Cooper being our only productive wide receiver, it isn't shocking that Browns fans want to see the wideout room addressed in the next few weeks. Football experts have indicated several WRs that Cleveland can target, with a good chunk listing the Denver Broncos' Jerry Jeudy as a top option.
Jeudy was drafted 15th overall by the Broncos in 2021 following a productive collegiate career at Alabama. The Deerfield Beach, FL native was projected to be a No. 1 WR one day and he looked well on his way to proving that with 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season.
Unfortunately, Jeudy hasn't improved that much since then. While he tallied 972 yards and six TDs last season, he isn't coming close to matching that pace in 2023. With 222 yards on 20 catches this year, he's only on pace for a 68-755-0 stat line in 17 games.
A change in scenery could help Jeudy turn things around, but is he the type of player we want in Cleveland's locker room? The 24-year-old wideout's attitude and work ethic have come into question recently and the last thing the Browns need is an unmotivated underperformer.
With better, more proven wideout options out there, the Browns should do their best to avoid Jeudy and the problems he brings.