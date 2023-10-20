3 Trade Targets the Browns Must Avoid at the Deadline
If Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn't want to waste his time, he must avoid targeting these three players at the NFL trade deadline
3. Saquon Barkley
The New York Giants are another team heading nowhere, positioned to be sellers with a 1-5 record through six games. The Giants have several players they could unload in the coming days to help restock the cupboards, including RB Saquon Barkley.
Barkley, a former second-overall pick, has seen his talents wasted in New York for six seasons. While health has been an issue at times, he's one of the game's best RBs when healthy, proven by 1,650 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games last season.
While Barkley would fill Chubb's spot nicely on paper, I'm not a fan of the Browns trading for the Penn State product.
For starters, Barkley's services won't come cheap. Considering how the Indianapolis Colts were looking for an "early-round draft pick" in a potential Jonathan Taylor deal, the Giants probably want a similar return.
The Browns would likely have to give up their 2024 second- or third-round selections. Normally, I'd be fine with moving those picks, but players on rookie deals are necessary next year and beyond given that Cleveland is projected to be $6.3 million over the 2024 salary cap, per Spotrac.
Barkley has also made it clear that he doesn't want to get traded. While players have changed their tune in the past after a trade, Browns fans don't need someone on the team who doesn't want to be here. An unmotivated Barkley may do more harm than good.
If the talented rusher is available, there's a good chance that other teams could get into a bidding war over him. It's best for the Browns to watch from the sidelines and save their draft picks to help their situation next season.
