3 Trades the Browns Need to Make Before the NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns could continue to stay active on the trade market
2. Trading CB Greg Newsome to the Detroit Lions
The Cleveland Browns are seemingly holding out with a possible trade of former first-round cornerback Greg Newsome.
Newsome is part of an embarrassment of riches the Browns currently have at the cornerback position, and there are a variety of teams around the league right now that have to be salivating at the potential of acquiring a player of this caliber at the rate we just saw L'Jarius Sneed go for.
The Titans landed Sneed for the low price of a 2025 third-round draft selection. The Chiefs didn't even get a top-100 pick in this year's draft for him. That has to be causing the Browns to scoff at the market right now, but would a late-2nd-round pick in this year's draft be enough to seal the deal?
Newsome is a really good player and has inside-outside versatility. He might even have CB1 potential on another NFL roster. Specifically, he might be the best cornerback on the Detroit Lions' roster if he were to be traded there, and the Lions have every reason to make this move.
Detroit has done a tremendous job in the NFL Draft, but they are in a position right now to be able to spend some draft capital on proven players like Newsome. Especially with Cam Sutton's off-field situation resulting in his release from the team, Detroit might be knocking on Cleveland's door every day leading up to the draft to try and make this one happen.