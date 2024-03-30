3 Trades the Browns Need to Make Before the NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns could continue to stay active on the trade market
3. Trade WR David Bell to a better situation
So far, things haven't worked out for David Bell.
No, I'm not talking about the Cincinnati Reds manager. I'm talking about the former third-round pick out of Purdue.
The Browns have made trades in consecutive offseasons to acquire Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy at the wide receiver position. They spent another third-round pick last offseason to get Tennessee receiver Cedric Tilman. It's probably time for GM Andrew Berry to cut bait with the former third-rounder, get what he can (if anything), and get Bell to a better situation.
The ink is still a bit fresh on Bell's 2022 scouting reports around the league. Just because he hasn't done anything for the Browns doesn't mean he wouldn't be desirable to a team that was potentially interested in drafting him a couple of years ago.
Things like that happen all the time in the NFL. Bell was outstanding in his final year at Purdue, and it just hasn't translated to the pro level...yet. He did have three touchdowns on just 14 receptions last year, so there's at least something to hang his hat on. There won't be targets to go around for him with Cleveland this year, and this is a player they should look to move before the NFL Draft so he can get in a solid situation.
