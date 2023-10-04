3 Veteran Backup QBs the Browns Should Work Out During Bye Week
2. Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco presents another long-tenured quarterback to consider.
The vet and Cleveland have plenty of history with each other after his 11-year run in the AFC North. That kind of familiarity gives the Browns an extra bit of insight into the former Super Bowl MVP, which could work in or against his favor.
This is a new regime, though, and Flacco hasn't played in the division since the 2018 campaign, so those ties aren't as strong as they once were.
However, the 2022 loss he handed the Browns in Cleveland certainly showed he's still got some left in the tank. Flacco went off in Week 2 for the New York Jets, dicing up the Browns' secondary for 307 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and a passer rating of 110.7 in a 31-30 win.
New York showed no hesitations in leaning on Flacco in the early going of last season, as the veteran ranked up passing attempt totals of 59, 44 and 52 in the first three games, respectively. The Jets clearly wouldn't have made Flacco's arm a focal point of their offense if they had any reservations about him being able to handle it.
With Flacco showing no signs of slowing down, he's another solid option to shore up the Browns' QB depth. He brings plenty of experience with him that's valuable, plus his 2022 performances for the Jets prove he can still impress as a fill-in.