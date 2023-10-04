3 Veteran Backup QBs the Browns Should Work Out During Bye Week
3. Nick Foles
You can't talk about the veteran QB market without bringing up the guy who had the most successful performance as a backup in NFL history.
Nick Foles' Super Bowl-winning effort for the Philadelphia Eagles to cap off the 2017 season was everything a team dreams of when picking a QB2. As a surprise, it's no wonder that stretch still commands him respect to this day despite it being over five years old now.
Of course, Cleveland can't let the past cloud its decision-making in the present. Foles did not do well in relief efforts for the Colts last season, tossing four interceptions (with zero TDs) across two appearances. They were a bit of a mess, though, so it's hard to draw any major conclusions.
Foles' mixed results as a backup have prevented him from rejoining the starting ranks, but the fact so many teams have entrusted him as a depth options speaks to his understanding of the role.
Signing Foles would not be a ground-breaking move for Cleveland in any stretch. He might not even eclipse Thompson-Robinson for the main backup job; but he provides an experienced hand who can stir up some competition at the very least. It'd be worth bringing him in just to see what he could add to this QB room.
