3 Worst Browns Contracts to Overcome This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns enter the NFL offseason at around $20.6 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. Here's a look at the three worst contracts that they'll have to overcome over the next few months.
2. RB Nick Chubb — 2024 Salary: $15,825,000
With a salary of $15,825,000, Nick Chubb will carry the third-highest cap hit among running backs next season (barring any potential free-agent deals). It's hard to say that he doesn't deserve that number considering how he's racked up the third-most rushing yards (6,511) and sixth-most rushing TDs (48) since being drafted by the Browns in 2018.
When he's healthy, there's no denying that Chubb is one of the best rushers on the planet. Having said that, there's no telling what his health looks like going forward.
The former Georgia Bulldog suffered a major knee injury in Week 2, effectively ending his season before it began. Knee injuries — especially for RBs — are no joke, however, Chubb's situation is even scarier since the knee he hurt was the same that held him out for most of the 2015 college football season.
Having just turned 28 in December, Chubb isn't at the age where bouncing back from injury is as easy as it was in his early 20s. While reports indicate that he's "on track" to make a comeback, there's a decent chance that he might not be the rusher that he once was.
Chubb's contract is going to look like a disaster if he comes back and doesn't look like one of the NFL's top RBs. While I wouldn't be surprised if general manager Andrew Berry attempts to restructure Chubb's deal, the Browns can also save $11.825 million by waiving or trading him at any point this offseason.
It's definitely a situation worth tracking.