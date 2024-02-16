3 Worst Browns Contracts to Overcome This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns enter the NFL offseason at around $20.6 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. Here's a look at the three worst contracts that they'll have to overcome over the next few months.
3. LT Jedrick Wills — 2024 Salary: $14,632,352
The 10th overall selection in 2020, Jedrick Wills dazzled Browns fans as a rookie. The left tackle only allowed 18 total pressures across 507 passing downs, earning a pass-block grade of 79.4 on Pro Football Focus.
Unfortunately, Wills' performances have been trending in the wrong direction and the 2023 campaign wasn't any different. The former Alabama blocker played 319 pass-block downs last season, allowing 29 pressures — the second-highest amount of his career. Although that's down from the 41 pressures he surrendered in 2022, things look grimmer when you realize Wills only played eight games this season due to injury.
Wills, 24, is still young enough to rebound (in theory), but knee injuries can plague a player throughout their career. If his knee starts to bother him throughout the 2024 schedule, it's going to be tough to feel good about his over $14.6 million cap hit — especially when Cleveland has three other offensive linemen who have a cap hit of $11.6 million or higher next season.
The Browns picked up Wills' fifth-year option before the 2023 campaign began, thus guaranteeing his money, meaning they won't save any cash by waiving him. However, they can get some relief. They can free up $12.8 million in cap space by trading him before June 1 or $14.1 million after that date.
While some fans would be sad to see him go, trading Wills — one of the Browns' worst contracts — is the first step to getting out of cap hell.
