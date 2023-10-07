3 Young Guardians That Should Receive Contract Extensions This Offseason
By Tyler Maher
2. Tanner Bibee
Speaking of star rookies we should sign, Tanner Bibee certainly qualifies.
A lot of rookie pitchers struggle adjusting to major league hitters for the first time, but not Bibee. The 24-year-old righty just showed up and dominated from the start.
Less than two years after being drafted in the fifth round, Bibee went 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 142 innings during his first MLB season. He was worth 3.6 WAR according to Baseball-Reference and was incredibly consistent for a rookie as well, yielding more than 3 earned runs only twice in 25 starts.
Bibee was one of the few bright spots for Cleveland down the stretch after the club fell out of contention. He missed the last few weeks of the regular season with hip inflammation, but it was probably for his own good. It prevented him from pitching in a few more meaningles games and helped him save his arm for 2024.
A durable pitcher with good peripherals, Bibee looks like someone who can help anchor a rotation for a while. It wouldn't shock anyone if he keeps improving and develops into an ace (imagine the next Shane Bieber), but even if he doesn't he's still a perfect No. 2 starter. There are no obvious flaws in his game or red flags at the moment, so he seems to have an extremely high floor.
Coming off such a strong rookie season, Bibee is definitely an extension candidate.