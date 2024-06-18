4 Biggest Winners From Browns' Offseason Workouts
By Cem Yolbulan
Cedric Tillman, WR
Another recent third-round pick poised for a breakout season is 24-year-old Cedric Tillman. The Tennessee product will be one of the biggest benefactors of new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's "air raid" offense.
It might be counterintuitive to suggest that Tillman would have a breakout season considering the addition of Jerry Jeudy into the mix. However, Dorsey likes to deploy a lot of schemes with four receivers. Having another threat like Jeudy will open up the field for other wideouts including Tillman.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski is excited about the progress Tillman showed in the offseason.
"Very excited about Ced. You know, guys come into the league in different stages of their maturation, whether it's as a person or as a player. I think Ced continues to get better physically, and I do think just the things that he does in our offense, he's one year more comfortable in everything we're doing. So, he's had a really nice offseason."- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski
In his rookie season, Tillman showed flashes of what he could be in this league. He finished with 21 catches and 224 receiving yards. He will surely play a larger role next season and it sounds like the team trusts him more now. We can't wait to see what he is capable of.