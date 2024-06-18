4 Biggest Winners From Browns' Offseason Workouts
By Cem Yolbulan
Juan Thornhill, Safety
When the Cleveland Browns signed Juan Thornhill to a three-year, $21 million deal in the 2023 offseason, they thought they were getting one of the best defenders in his position. The veteran safety was coming off a Super Bowl-winning season and his most productive campaign of his career.
Unfortunately for Cleveland, Thornhill appeared in only 11 games and wasn't as impactful as the Browns had hoped for. Now, both the Browns and the 28-year-old are hoping for a bounce-back season and the early impressions out of the offseason are largely positive.
Thornhill was healthy during the mandatory minicamp and the nagging calf injury he was dealing with last season is in the rearview mirror.
The Browns demonstrated their faith in Thornhill by not making any additions to their safety room. They will slot him next to Grant Delpit once again and will rely on Rodney McLeod and D'Anthony Bell to provide depth behind them.
The fact that the position wasn't addressed in the draft or free agency is proof that Thornhill is ready to go back to his old self. He further showed that with his standout performance during the minicamp.