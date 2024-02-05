4 Bills Ken Dorsey Could Lure to the Browns
The Cleveland Browns need to upgrade their offensive talent this offseason. New coordinator Ken Dorsey could help lure some of his former players.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have not been hesitant to change their coaching staff in the Kevin Stefanski era. They were once again proactive in firing Alex Van Pelt and bringing Ken Dorsey as his replacement as the offensive coordinator. It's not like Van Pelt did a bad job. In fact, his offense overachieved considering all the injury absences.
Yet, the Browns wanted to go a different direction. Ken Dorsey, who was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills until he got fired after a 5-5 start in 2023, will be the new man in charge of the offense.
It's not clear whether he or Stefanski will be the play caller in 2024, but one thing is clear: the Browns need reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball. The wide receiver corps needs upgrades behind Amari Cooper, and the running back rotation failed to step up after Nick Chubb's injury.
Can Dorsey bring in some talent from Buffalo, where he worked for 4.5 seasons? Here are a few candidates who would be good fits in Cleveland.
1. Damien Harris, RB
The former Patriots standout had a star-crossed start to his Bills career after he suffered a season-ending neck injury six games into the season. He is an unrestricted free agent and is still only 26.
He is worth a gamble considering his upside. He had a 929-yard, 15-touchdown season back in 2021. If he rediscovers that form, he would be an excellent choice as RB2.