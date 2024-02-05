4 Bills Ken Dorsey Could Lure to the Browns
The Cleveland Browns need to upgrade their offensive talent this offseason. New coordinator Ken Dorsey could help lure some of his former players.
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Ty Johnson, RB
Once Damien Harris was out for the season in Buffalo, Ty Johnson replaced him as the RB2 behind James Cook. He still had a relatively small role on the offense as Cook was the every-down workhorse. He has always been more of a depth option throughout his Jets, Lions, and Bills tenures, but he is a productive player when called upon.
Johnson is 26 and doesn't have too many miles on his legs. He can be a weapon in the passing game as well, as he had a 34-catch, 372 receiving yards season in 2021 with the Jets. If the Browns choose to fire their bullet elsewhere in free agency, he could be a nice cheaper option for depth.
3. Trent Sherfield, WR
After his breakout season with the Miami Dolphins in 2022, the Bills brought in the 27-year-old wide receiver as a WR3 but he never found his footing in Buffalo. He finished 2023 with 11 catches and 86 yards with one touchdown in 17 games.
He is a free agent now and the Bills are likely going a different direction. The Browns desperately need to fill the backend of their wide receiver rotation. Sherfield could be a worthy flier with the hopes of him rediscovering his 2022 form.