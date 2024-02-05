4 Bills Ken Dorsey Could Lure to the Browns
The Cleveland Browns need to upgrade their offensive talent this offseason. New coordinator Ken Dorsey could help lure some of his former players.
By Cem Yolbulan
4. Gabe Davis, WR
If Browns fans could choose one player for Ken Dorsey to bring with him to Cleveland, it would likely be Gabe Davis. The 24-year-old wideout is hitting free agency and is a prime candidate to sign elsewhere.
Davis has earned the nickname Big Game Gabe with his consistent postseason production. In seven playoff games in Buffalo, he has 474 yards and six touchdowns. He is still the first player in NFL history to catch four touchdown passes in a playoff game. He has had at least 35 receptions, 500 yards, and six touchdowns in each of his four seasons in the NFL.
Yet, he has always been second fiddle to Stefon Diggs in Buffalo. In 2023, he was utilized more and more as a run-blocker and a decoy. For how consistently productive he has been, his playmaking is underutilized in the Bills' offense. This has caused public frustration and tension between Davis and the team.
Can Cleveland give him a larger role? He will likely still be behind Amari Cooper and David Njoku in the passing game pecking order. But he would be a better option than Elijah Moore as a WR2. If Davis is willing to take that role, he would be an excellent addition.
