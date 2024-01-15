4 Browns on the Chopping Block This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns suffered a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans, starting a conversation about who should not be on the team next season.
By Cem Yolbulan
Jack Conklin
In December 2022, Jack Conklin signed an extension with Cleveland, keeping him around for at least two more years. It was a fair deal at the time for the two-time All-Pro offensive tackle. However, he suffered a devastating ACL and MCL early in the season, putting his future with the Browns in jeopardy.
Conklin has been a consummate professional for Cleveland ever since he joined the team in 2020. After being such a consistent iron man early in his career, Conklin has dealt with a lot of injuries over the past few years. By the time next season starts, he will be a 30-year-old offensive tackle coming back from a very serious injury.
As much as the team obviously missed him, especially in their playoff loss to the Texans, it is hard to justify keeping him around. He would certainly be nice to keep around and the Browns would never cut him, so the only option would be moving him via a trade. If a good offer comes, it is worth considering.