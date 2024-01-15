4 Browns on the Chopping Block This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns suffered a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans, starting a conversation about who should not be on the team next season.
By Cem Yolbulan
James Hudson
The Browns’ struggles against the Texans were obviously not entirely on James Hudson as the entire team, outside of a few exceptions, underwhelmed on the big stage. Yet, Hudson was arguably the weakest link on the offensive line. He regularly got beat, gave up sacks, and failed to protect his quarterback.
With extensive injuries to the Browns, Hudson had a chance to play himself into a contract. Yet, despite playing a career-high 48% of the snaps this season, he failed to prove himself to be an NFL-caliber tackle. There is certainly a need for more depth considering the age and health concerns of Cleveland’s tackles. But Hudson is not it. Kevin Stefanski needs to find that guy in the draft or free agency.
Harrison Bryant
Bryant was one of the few Browns who made big plays in their disappointing loss to the Houston Texans as he had four receptions for 65 yards. However, he hasn’t shown enough to keep around throughout his four years with the team. He is a very limited tight end without much of an upside.
He is a free agent this upcoming offseason, and it behooves the Browns to move on from him and bring in a younger prospect with a much higher potential. They can target one with one of their picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and try to develop him, something they have failed to do over the last few seasons.
David Njoku has blossomed into one of the better tight ends in the league and he should continue to be one of the primary targets in the offense. He has a few more years in him at this level, but once his time with the Browns is over, the new addition can take over as the leading tight end.
