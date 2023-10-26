4 Browns Most Likely to Be Inactive in Week 8 vs. Seahawks
4. Kahlef Hailassie
Speaking of usual inactives, cornerback Kahlef Hailassie is a very familiar name at this point.
Hailassie hasn't been active for five of the team's six outings this season, with his lone appearance coming in Week 3 with fellow CB Greg Newsome II sidelined due to an elbow injury.
Unfortunately for Hailassie, he didn't get much of an opportunity to impress. He played just 2 snaps on defense, which was far from enough playing time to make an impact. The fact that the coaching staff didn't utilize him more, though, shows he has work to do to gain their trust.
For now, Hailassie seems destined to keep falling victim to the Browns' secondary depth. An injury is the only thing that will knock Newsome and Denzel Ward out of the picture, while Mike Ford, Martin Emerson Jr. and Cameron Mitchell have established depth roles at this point. That squeezes Hailassie out for another week.
