4 Browns on Thin Ice After Stefanski, Berry Extensions
4. Jedrick Wills Jr., OT
Jedrick Wills Jr. has been one of the tougher Browns to get a read on throughout the last few seasons.
Selected 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wills found immediate success with the Browns, providing them with solid protection as he started each of his 15 rookie appearances. Unfortunately, it's only been downhill from here as the former Alabama blocker continues to spend more time off the gridiron than on it due to his lengthening injury history (13 missed games since 2021).
The Browns picked up Wills' fifth-year option at the beginning of May 2023, which raised a lot of Cleveland fans' eyebrows given that his play was on the downturn. It turns out that the decision may have been premature given that Wills finished his fourth season with new lows in both offense (54.0) and pass block (60.1) PFF grades after surrendering 29 pressures on 319 passing downs.
For comparison, he only allowed 18 pressures on 507 opportunities as a rookie.
It's safe to say that Wills is facing an uphill battle this summer. Not only must he bounce back from his lackluster performance, but he's also attempting to rebound from a serious MCL injury that forced him to miss Cleveland's final nine regular-season games and lone playoff matchup.
While Wills was the first player that GM Berry drafted during his tenure, that doesn't mean the former's future is safe. First-round busts have been tossed aside before and a failure to turn his career around could see Wills being the next name added to that list.