4 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into Free Agency
With the start of NFL free agency right around the corner, these four Cleveland Browns find themselves on thin ice before the open market kickstarts.
2. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
When the Browns selected Dorian Thompson-Robinson 140th overall at the 2023 NFL Draft, the hope was that he could develop a bit more before being thrown into a game. Instead, he was forced to make eight appearances (3 starts) due to Deshaun Watson's injury woes and P.J. Walker's not looking like an NFL quarterback.
Thompson-Robinson never looked that comfortable under center, completing just 53.6% of passes for 440 yards with one touchdown to four interceptions and a 51.2 passer rating. He did record one game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, but his 1-2 record as a starter left room for improvement.
Thompson-Robinson is only 24 years old, so there's room to improve, but it's tough being confident about his potentially being the QB2 this season. Watson is a wild card due to his season-ending injury and inconsistent play, so the last thing the Browns need is a less-than-reliable backup quarterback who isn't ready for the role.
I'm not saying that Thompson-Robinson doesn't have a future in Cleveland, but I won't be surprised if the Browns sign a free-agent QB (or even draft one) to push him further down the depth chart.