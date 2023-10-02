4 Browns to Blame for Embarrassing Week 4 Loss
3. Elijah Moore
Cleveland's obsession with force-feeding Elijah Moore has already hurt the team on a few drives, and it ended up biting them severely once again on Sunday.
After picking up a massive pass interference penalty that put the Browns on the Ravens' 19-yard line, Stefanski dialed up another Moore handoff out of the backfield. The play went downhill almost immediately, as Baltimore's defense was all over it and quickly in front of Moore.
However, Moore then inexplicably decided to backtrack. And not just a few yards; he ended up being touched down at the 39, losing a whopping 20 yards on the attempt.
It's on the coaching staff for indulging itself on another Moore play out the backfield, but the speed threat is just as much to blame as well. This was simply a case of trying to do too much. He could've admitted defeat and gotten tackled at the 25, still keeping the team in touchdown-striking distance.
Instead, his backpedal backfired and it had major consequences on the contest. Maybe the Browns actually score a TD on that drive, tying things at 7-7. There's a chance the game unfolds in a much different way if DTR helps get his team into the end zone and has some confidence going early on.
Moore's massive mistake can absolutely be looked at a turning point of this unfortunate defeat.