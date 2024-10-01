4 Browns Who Will Be Traded by the End of October
2. Elijah Moore, WR
If playoff-bound teams are interested in acquiring a wide receiver from the Browns, Elijah Moore is another name that makes sense.
The Browns had hoped that acquiring Moore two years ago would finally solve their search for a No. 2 WR. The former 2021 second-rounder had shown potential during his time with the New York Jets, after all, recording 984 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons.
Unfortunately, Moore's development has yet to take that next big step forward. The former Ole Miss playmaker saw a career-high 104 targets in 2023, however, he only caught 59 of them (56.7%) for 640 receiving yards and a pair of TDs.
Some optimistic Browns fans thought Moore could rebound this fall after spending another offseason with quarterback Deshaun Watson, but that hasn't been the case. The 24-year-old WR has only produced 12 catches for 81 yards in four appearances, putting him on pace for a career-worst stat line of 51-345-0 in 17 games.
Making matters worse is that he's already been outshined by offseason acquisition Jerry Jeudy, who leads the team in receptions (19) and receiving yards (197).
While Moore's time with the Browns has been forgettable, his age and draft pedigree could make him an attractive deadline target. Besides, a change in scenery could be what he needs to get his career back on track.