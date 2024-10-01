4 Browns Who Will Be Traded by the End of October
3. Greg Newsome, CB
Greg Newsome has been a part of the Browns' secondary ever since he was drafted 26th overall in 2021. The former Northwestern cornerback has proven to be a reliable defender since then, playing a big role in Cleveland picking up his fifth-year option back in April.
But even with his option being exercised, Newsome's name has been going around the rumor mill since the offseason. The fact that fellow CBs Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson appear to be the faces of Cleveland's secondary has people believing that the Browns view Newsome as being expendable.
If the Browns opt to shop Newsome, he shouldn't have any issues garnering attention. The Chicago, IL native has registered seven solo tackles through four games while allowing only seven receptions on 14 targets for 116 yards without a touchdown, earning him a 70.1 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus — 30th-best among 98 eligible CBs.
There's also the fact that Newsome isn't a one-year rental option. He carries a $4.05 million cap hit this season and that number rises to $13.37 million in 2025, which is a fair price if he maintains his current level of play.
If the Browns can't get back on course, it might be best to trade Newsome now before his salary rises in the spring, making it tougher to pull off a deal.