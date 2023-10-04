4 Burning Questions Browns Must Answer During Bye Week
Can the Browns figure out the answers to these questions before it's too late?
2. Will Andrew Berry Upgrade the WR Room?
The Browns' wide receiver room has left much to be desired since Week 1.
We just aren't getting much production from the position. We're a run-first team, but the fact that no one is producing outside of Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore is alarming. After all, they account for 50.9% of the team's receiving yards.
Even then, Cooper is the only Cleveland WR that's been consistently producing. Moore is only on pace for 629 receiving yards without a touchdown — hardly WR2 numbers. On top of that, there isn't a Browns wideout outside of the duo that's hit the 100-yard mark yet.
That's without mentioning that Cooper is our only wide receiver with a touchdown in 2023.
So yeah, some serious improvements must be made during the bye week. Whether that's swinging a trade for a difference-making wideout (Davante Adams, Mike Evans, etc.) or figuring out new ways to get our WRs involved, something must change.
Nick Chubb's season-ending MCL/ACL injuries mean better production from our pass-catchers is a must. If that issue goes unaddressed, competing with the AFC's top offenses will only be tougher.