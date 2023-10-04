4 Burning Questions Browns Must Answer During Bye Week
Can the Browns figure out the answers to these questions before it's too late?
3. Can the Run Game Be Fixed?
Speaking of Chubb, it isn't a surprise that our run game has suffered without him.
In the two games that Chubb took part in, Cleveland racked up 404 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 75 carries. In the two contests without our No. 1 RB, we've accumulated a measly 171 yards with 1 touchdown across 56 carries.
Heading into the bye week, the Browns are averaging only 4.4 yards per carry (No. 13) compared to 5.0 at this point last season (No. 8).
At the end of the day, Cleveland's RBs just aren't producing enough to win football games. I know the likes of Pierre Strong, Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt aren't on Chubb's level, but that doesn't excuse the fact that they must be better.
Stefanski needs to find a way to switch up his play-calling, because a lack of run success is a key reason why the Browns only crossed the 50-yard line three times against the Ravens. Or maybe offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt needs a new role, because whatever he's scheming hasn't been producing results.
The run game is a huge part of Cleveland's identity, but if the Browns can't figure out how to adapt to life without Chubb, our outlook doesn't look very promising.