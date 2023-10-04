4 Burning Questions Browns Must Answer During Bye Week
Can the Browns figure out the answers to these questions before it's too late?
4. How Does GM Berry Plan on Fixing the O-Line?
Before the 2023 NFL season began, a lot of experts and fans alike saw Cleveland as having one of the better offensive lines in the league.
As the last four weeks have revealed, that's far from the case. When it comes to offensive line stats, here's how the Browns rank in the following categories:
- Sacks allowed: 16 (T-4th-most)
- QB hits allowed: 14 (T-10th-most)
- Pressures allowed: 39 (T-9th-most)
The lackluster O-line play has also resulted in Cleveland averaging just 3.1 rushing yards per carry since Week 3. The only team averaging fewer yards per carry during that span is the winless Carolina Panthers at 2.8 — hardly the type of company you want to be associated with.
The injury bug has also made it tough to have faith in our frontline. Jack Conklin and Dawson Deaton are still on the IR while Drew Forbes is still on the NFI list. Starting center Ethan Pocic exited the loss to the Ravens with a knee injury and while he isn't expected to miss time, there's no telling if his knee will be a lingering issue as the season continues.
Whether we're talking about the passing or rushing game, a strong offensive line is paramount to putting up points. If the Browns can't figure out the situation over the next week, it's only going to be harder to turn things around deeper in the season.
